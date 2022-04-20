Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 400,000: WHO

Geneva: The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease has surpassed 400,000, and the number of confirmed cases has topped 6.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The number of deaths worldwide has increased over the past 24 hours by 3,469 to 400,857, the WHO said on Monday.

The case tally has gone up by 131,296 to 6,931,000, it said.

Most cases of infection are recorded in the US - 3,311,387, with 181,804 deaths.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

