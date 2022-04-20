Global COVID-19 cases top 6.6 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.6 million, while the death toll has topped 389,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,601,349, while the death toll increased to 389,645, the University''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,872,557 confirmed cases and 108,208 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 584,016 infections.

This was followed by Russia (440,538), the UK (283,079), Spain (240,660), Italy (234,013), India (226,713), France (189,569), Germany (184,472), Peru (183,198), Turkey (167,410), Iran (164,270), Chile (118,292) and Mexico (105,680), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,987 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,689), Brazil (32,548), France (29,068), Spain (27,133) and Mexico (12,545).

--IANS