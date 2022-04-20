Global Covid-19 cases top 50 mn mark: Johns Hopkins

Washington: In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 50 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,255,250, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 50,316,476 and 1,255,250, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,961,324 and 237,566, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,507,754, while the country's death toll soared to 126,121.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,664,115), France (1,835,187), Russia (1,760,420), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,242,182), the UK (1,195,350) and Colombia (1,143,887), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 162,397.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (94,808), the UK (49,134), Italy (41,394), France (40,490), Spain (38,833), Iran (38,291), Peru (34,821), Argentina (33,560), Colombia (32,791) and Russia (30,292).

— IANS