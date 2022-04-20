Global COVID-19 cases top 4.6 mln: Johns Hopkins University

New York: Global confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 4.6 million, reaching 4,605,673 , according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 310,180 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Saturday.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,456,029 cases and a death toll of 88,230.

Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Russia, Britain, Spain, Italy and Brazil, according to the CSSE data.

UNI