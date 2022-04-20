Global COVID-19 cases top 3 mn: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world has topped 3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 3,041,517, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the university revealed in its latest update.

The global death toll has increased to 211,159

The US, which remains the hardest-hit country, reported 988,451 cases and 56,245 deaths, both tallies are the highest in the world currently.

In terms of cases, Spain came in at the second position with 229,422 infections, followed by Italy 199,414; France 165,964; Germany 158,758; the UK 158,348; and Turkey 112,261, the CSSE data showed.

Italy accounted for the second highest death toll with 26,977 fatalities, followed by Spain 23,521; France 23,293; and the UK 21,092.

--IANS