Global Covid-19 cases top 24.3mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,356,619 and the fatalities rose to 829,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,863,363 and 180,595 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,761,391 infections and 118,649 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,310,234), and is followed by Russia (972,972), South Africa (618,286), Peru (613,378), Mexico (579,914), Colombia (572,243), Spain (429,507), Chile (404,102), Argentina (380,292), Iran (367,796), the UK (332,491), Saudi Arabia (311,855), Bangladesh (304,583), France (297,485), Pakistan (294,638), Turkey (263,998), Italy (263,949), Germany (240,571), Iraq (219,435), Philippines (205,581), Indonesia (162,884), Canada (128,836), Qatar (117,988), Ukraine (114,663), Bolivia (112,094), Ecuador (111,219), Israel (110,403) and Kazakhstan (105,243), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,594), India (60,472), UK (41,564), Italy (35,463), France (30,581), Spain (28,996), Peru (28,124), Iran (21,137), Colombia (18,184), Russia (16,758), South Africa (13,628) and Chile (11,072). —IANS