Global COVID-19 cases top 10.1mn: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 10.1 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,115,912, while the fatalities stood at to 501,233, the University''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world''s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,548,143 and 125,799, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,344,143 infections and 57,622 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (633,563), and is followed by India (528,859), the UK (312,640), Peru (279,419), Chile (271,982), Spain (248,770), Italy (240,310), Iran (222,669), Mexico (216,852), Pakistan (202,955), France (199,476), Turkey (197,239), Germany (194,693), Saudi Arabia (182,493), South Africa (138,134), Bangladesh (137,787) and Canada (105,153), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,634), Italy (34,738), France (29,781), Spain (28,343), Mexico (26,648), India (16,095) and Iran (10,508).

--IANS