Global COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.7 mln: Johns Hopkins University

New York: Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1.7 million on Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 1,776,157 with 108,804 deaths, the university said.

The US has become the most affected country as more than 20,000 people have been died of the virus, followed by Italy, with 19,468 deaths.

The United States also reported the most cases, standing at 527,111. Spain and Italy followed with 161,852 and 152,271 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, France and Germany has reported 130,727 and 125,452 confirmed cases, respectively. A total of 402,903 people have recovered from the disease, according to the tally.

