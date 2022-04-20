Global COVID-19 cases surpass 4.6 mln - WHO

Geneva: The number of globally confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by 93,324 over the past 24 hours to surpass 4.6 million, and the death toll has topped 311,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The case tally currently amounts to 4,618,821, and the number of deaths stands at 311,847 - a rise by 4,452 over the past day, according to WHO on Monday.

The biggest number of cases has been registered in the America - 2,017,811, an increase by 50,879, with 121,609 deaths - a rise by 2,810.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global case tally stands at 4,782,539, with 317,566 deaths and 1,776,388 recoveries.

UNI