Global COVID-19 cases surpass 2.6mn, deaths top 183,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 2.6 million mark, while the death toll has increased to over 183,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases across the world stood at 2,627,630, with a total of 183,336 fatalities, the university''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues to be the worst affected, with 841,556 cases and 46,688 deaths, the highest tallies in the world.

In terms of cases, Spain accounts for the second highest at 208,389, followed by Italy 187,327, France 157,135, Germany 150,648 and the UK 134,638, the tally showed.

Italy currently has the second highest number of deaths in the world at 25,085, followed by Spain 21,717, France 21,340, and the UK 18,100.

