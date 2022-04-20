Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.9 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed the 1.9 million mark on Tuesday, according to data complied by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of global cases stood at 1,920,618, while the death toll increased to 119,686, the university''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data revealed.

According to the running tally, the US accounted for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world at 582,580 and 23,622, respectively.

Spain had 170,099 cases and 17,756 deaths, while Italy reported 159,516 cases and 20,465 deaths.

Other countries reporting over 100,000 cases included France (137,877) and Germany (130,072).

--IANS