Global COVID-19 cases reach 1.5 mln

Washington: The total cases of novel coronavirus worldwide surpassed the 1.5 million milestone on Thursday.

According to John Hopkins University, the current cases worldwide rose to 15,11,104, with the highest number of infections in the United States, while the death toll from the disease reached 88,338 as of 0500 IST.

The United States led the world with 429,052 cases. Spain and Italy followed with 146,690 and 139,422 cases, respectively. Countries with over 100,000 cases also include France and Germany, according to the data compiled by the university.

Over 180 countries and regions have been impacted by the novel coronavirus, and more than 317,800 people have recovered from the disease, according to the data.

UNI