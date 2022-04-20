Global COVID-19 cases over 5.2 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 5.2 million, while the death toll surged past 338,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,210,065, while the death toll increased to 338,142, the University''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US has the world''s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,600,782 and 95,972, respectively.

In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 330,890,

followed by Russia (326,448), the UK (255,544), Spain (234,824), Italy (228,658), France (182,015), Germany (179,710), Turkey (154,500), Iran (131,652), India (124,794) and Peru (111,698), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 36,475 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,616), Spain (28,628), France (28,218), and Brazil (21,048).

--IANS