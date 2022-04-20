Global COVID-19 cases near 12.9mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 12.9 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 568,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,872,434, while the fatalities rose to 568,296, the University''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world''s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,302,665 and 135,176, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,864,681 infections and 72,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (849,553), and is followed by Russia (726,036), Peru (326,326), Chile (315,041), Mexico (299,750), the UK (291,154), South Africa (276,242), Iran (257,303), Spain (253,908), Pakistan (248,872), Italy (243,061), Saudi Arabia (232,259), Turkey (212,993), France (208,015), Germany (199,919), Bangladesh (183,795), Colombia (145,362), Canada (109,348), Qatar (103,598) and Argentina (100,166), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,904), Mexico (35,006), Italy (34,954), France (30,007), Spain (28,403), India (22,674), Iran (12,829), Peru (11,870) and Russia (11,318).

--IANS