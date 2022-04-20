Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 186.7 Mn

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 186.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 186,745,380, 4,029,593 and 3,435,538,242, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,853,614 and 607,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,837,222 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,089,940), France (5,874,719), Russia (5,713,351), Turkey (5,465,094), the UK (5,139,162), Argentina (4,647,948), Colombia (4,471,622), Italy (4,271,276), Spain (3,937,192), Germany (3,743,732) and Iran (3,373,450), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 533,488 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (408,040), Mexico (234,907), Peru (193,230), Russia (140,635), the UK (128,691), Italy (127,775), France (111,515) and Colombia (111,731). --IANS