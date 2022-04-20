Baltimore: The global COVID-19 caseload nears 61 million cases, according to the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 60,851,988 as of Friday 4:57 am IST.

As many as 1,429,643 people have succumbed to the virus that originated from Wuhan, China.

According to the tracker, 38,983,715 patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the disease globally. India has the most recoveries in the world with over 8,679,138 patients recovering from the disease across the country.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with the maximum number of cases being reported. As many as 12,877,783 cases have been reported. The United States also has reported most deaths due to COVID-19 in the world as 263,394 have succumbed to the virus across the country.

India and Brazil, according to the tracker, are the second and third most affected countries in the world by reporting 9,266,705 cases and 6,166,606 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 reporting 170,769 deaths in the country.

France on the other hand reported 2,235,537 cases and 51,041 deaths. On the other hand, Russia has reported 2,169,424 cases of the coronavirus and 37,688 patients have succumbed to the virus across the country.

Spain has reported 1,617,355 cases and 44,374 deaths due to the pathogen while the UK also has reported 1,578,429 cases and 57,128 fatalities due to the virus.

According to Xinhua, global cases topped 40 million on October 19 and hit 50 million on November 8. It took 20 days for the global caseload to jump from 40 million to 50 million, and only 17 days from 50 million to 60 million.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan in China a pandemic on March 11.

