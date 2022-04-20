Global Coronavirus Deaths Cross 7.5 Lakh, India and US Among Four Worst Hit Countries

Washington: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 7,50,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1210 GMT on Thursday.

A total of 7,50,003 deaths have been recorded, out of 2,06,67,684 cases across the globe.

Latin America and the Caribbean was the hardest hit region with 2,28,572 fatalities.

Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (1,66,038), Brazil (1,04,201), Mexico (54,666) and India (47,033). AFP