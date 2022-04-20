Global coronavirus cases top 754,000: WHO

Moscow: The World Health Organization estimates that 754,948 people worldwide have been infected with the new coronavirus, and 36,571 have died from it.

The virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December, according to the latest figures published on the WHO website.

Europe is the world's worst-hit area, with more than a half of all cases. Africa has the smallest share of confirmed infections — 0.5 per cent of the total.

The global health authority has assessed the risk from the outbreak as "very high," after admitting that it could overwhelm health systems of some countries.

UNI