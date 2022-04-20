Global coronavirus cases cross four million

Washington: Global confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday topped four million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of 21:00 GMT on Saturday, there were 4,004,224 coronavirus confirmed cases in the world, while the COVID-19 global death toll stood at 277,860.

The US has been the most affected country in the world with more than 78,600 deaths, followed by, UK, and Italy, with 31,662 and 30,395 deaths, respectively.

The US has recorded 1,307,676 confirmed cases, while Spain has reported 222,857 cases.

A total of 1,363,698 people have been recovered globally, according to the University.

Off these, 212,534 people recovered in the US.

