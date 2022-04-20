    Menu
    Global Aid Including 14 Oxygen Plants & More Than 3 L Remdesivir Vials Proactively Cleared

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi (The Hawk): The global community is extending a helping hand to support India's efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Union Government has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase.

    6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far.

    The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

    Ten states account for 66.78%of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

    2,94,912 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 17,84,869 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

    S. No.

    States

    Total

    1

    A & N Islands

    823

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    519

    3

    Assam

    70,853

    4

    Bihar

    295

    5

    Chandigarh

    2

    6

    Chhattisgarh

    1,026

    7

    Delhi

    3,01,483

    8

    Goa

    1,126

    9

    Gujarat

    2,70,225

    10

    Haryana

    2,30,831

    11

    Himachal Pradesh

    14

    12

    Jammu & Kashmir

    28,650

    13

    Jharkhand

    81

    14

    Karnataka

    10,368

    15

    Kerala

    209

    16

    Ladakh

    86

    17

    Madhya Pradesh

    29,320

    18

    Maharashtra

    3,84,904

    19

    Meghalaya

    2

    20

    Nagaland

    2

    21

    Odisha

    41,929

    22

    Puducherry

    1

    23

    Punjab

    3,529

    24

    Rajasthan

    2,71,964

    25

    Tamil Nadu

    12,904

    26

    Telangana

    500

    27

    Tripura

    2

    28

    Uttar Pradesh

    1,17,821

    29

    Uttarakhand

    19

    30

    West Bengal

    5,381

    Total

    17,84,869

    More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

    As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive (8th May, 2021), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

    Date: 8thMay, 2021 (Day-113)

    HCWs

    1stDose

    18,043

    2ndDose

    32,260

    FLWs

    1stDose

    75,052

    2nd Dose

    82,798

    18-44 years

    1st Dose

    2,94,912

    45 to 60 years

    1stDose

    3,25,811

    2nd Dose

    5,23,299

    Over 60 years

    1stDose

    1,23,877

    2nd Dose

    5,47,480

    Total Achievement

    1stDose

    8,37,695

    2ndDose

    11,85,837

    India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,83,17,404 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.15%.

    3,86,444 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

    Ten states account for 75.75% of the new recoveries.

    4,03,738 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

    Ten States reported 71.75% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

    Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases.

    A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64%, as shown below.

    India's total Active Caseload has reached 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76%of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

    13States cumulatively account for 82.94% of India's total Active Cases.

    The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%. 4,092 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 74.93% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

    20 States/UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176).

    16 States/UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average.

    Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D&D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.

