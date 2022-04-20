    Menu
    Glenmark Pharma to use IFC's $40 mn loan for debt refinance and capex

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be utilising the $40 million loan from International Finance Corporation (IFC) to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure.

    Glenmark is having a good presence in generics, over the counter and specialty drugs.

    The IFC has committed an unsecured loan of $40 million to the company.

    Queried about the deployment of the loan fund a company spokesperson told IANS: "The $40 mn loan will be utilized to refinance existing Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and capex funding."

    The IFC in 2016 had invested in convertible debt of $75 million in Glenmark for expansion project.

    According to the Glenmark spokesperson, IFC had subscribed to the company's FCCB for a principal of $75 million.

    "The FCCB's have maturity in June 2022 and are not yet converted," the official said.

    --IANS

