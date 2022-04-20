GKPD delegation meets Donald Trump Jr.

New York: A high-powered delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met Donald Trump Jr., and his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also a senior advisor of US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

At the meeting in Long Island, New York, the delegation was led by eminent business and Indian community leader, Mohan Wanchoo, also a coordinator of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD).

At this exclusive event, Wanchoo gave a short talk where he apprised the two dignitaries and their Republican Party staff members of the history of the Kashmiri Pandits, their sufferings, genocide and how they had become refugees in their own country.

He thanked President Trump for his great support for India on Kashmir, including on the abrogation of Article 370.

GKPD had played a Herculean role in mobilizing US and Global opinion especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited New York and the Islamists had sought to play mischief, a statement said.

Subsequent to the meeting and dinner, Wanchoo and the delegation handed over two memorandums, one for President Trump and the other to Trump Jr and Guilfoyle.

GKPD thanked President Trump for attending the Indo American Humanity United Against Terror Charity event on October 15, 2016, for the Kashmiri Pandits at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

It asked for a follow up meeting with President Trump.

In the second memorandum, GKPD requested Trump Jr and Guilfoyle to champion the cause of the Kashmiri Pandits in all forums to raise awareness globally.

Their Republican Party media attache received the two memorandums formally and indicated that they would be forwarded to the appropriate parties for follow up.

The GKPD will continue its outreach programs to all members of the US polity and across the complete shades of the political spectrum.

The group is of the firm conviction that when it comes to genocide and terrorism there can be no political differences and only alignment with the wheels of justice.

The GKPD is determined that as US India relations get closer, the political space for votaries of terrorism and theo-fascist ideologies will shrink tighter and tighter.

—IANS