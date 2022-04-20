GKFC set to start training camp at Kozhikode from Friday

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC are set to start their pre-season training camp at EMS Corporation Stadium from Friday.

GKFC had earlier planned to start the training by October third week. But the club postponed the decision and started online training in the wake of curfew (Section 144) imposed in the city up to October 31

Now, it has received the go-ahead from the district administration to start training by following strict Covid-19 protocol. All the outstation players have completed their 14-day quarantine period at the club facility, the club stated in a release.

"We are glad that the Indian government and the AIFF have relaxed the Covid-19 regulations to allow the players to return to professional football. We at Gokulam have ensured that these players were all tested negative for Covid-19 to safeguard them and to build psychological confidence within the team," said Ashok Kumar, CEO of GKFC.

"The protocol/guidelines issued by the AIFF for resuming team training will be strictly followed. As we enter into a neo-normal era it will be challenging for both the players and the coaching staff. But with all the precautionary measures in place, we are confident of conducting the training sessions without any hassles," added the CEO.

Meanwhile, GKFC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese will arrive in Kozhikode on Saturday. The coach is traveling from Armenia, where he is residing now, and will enter quarantine once he reaches the club facility.

— IANS