GKFC kick off pre-season training in Kozhikode

New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC have begun their pre-season training amidst a controlled Covid-safety environment in Kozhikode ahead of the I-League season which is set to begin on January 9 next year.

The club from Kerala has resumed training activities after the state-wide lockdown ended on October 31 while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been put in place by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its tournaments.

"The protocols and guidelines issued by the AIFF for resuming team training will be strictly followed. As we enter into a neo-normal era, it will be challenging for both the players and the coaching staff," said GKFC CEO B Ashok Kumar as per the-aiff.com.

Gokulam's newly appointed head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese from Italy last week flew down from his residence in Armenia. Although he is currently completing his own quarantine period, he has been in touch with things, coordinating everything with the team's physical trainer Djair Miranda Garcia.

"The boys have hit the ground running because we had continued our training during the lockdown via video conferencing. What's important for me is that we all keep working together, be it with or without the ball. This builds the understanding between the teammates," Annese said.

"The morale is quite high. We have started off with some very heavy sessions, and it was like a dream to get back on the ground and play football," he added.

