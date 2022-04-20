Give Some More Time To Yogi For Improving L&O In UP: Shah

Lucknow: Expressing his satisfaction on the functioning of the four-month-old Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah today sought some more time for the state government to further improve the law and order in the state. "This Yogi government is working overtime to improve the law and order situation but it will take some more time," he said. In the presence of Mr Adityanath at a press conference here to wind up his three-day visit to the state capital, Mr Shah said people have started feeling the change and besides, the entire administration during the previous SP and BSP government has politicalised which had to be totally changed. Talking about the development and infrastructure works in the state, he said, 'This BJP government is not in a hurry and want constructive works to be done.' "You have seen the fate of the Lucknow Metro and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway which were constructed in hurry by the previous SP government. The Lucknow Metro was not even started for the people yet," he commented. Claiming that his visit to UP was just to review the organisational setup before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls which he claimed that the BJP would sweep with people's support, the party's national president refused to say anything on the reshuffle in the Yogi Cabinet but announced that very soon a new state party president would be appointed and the present incumbent Keshav Prasad Maurya would fully devote himself to the government, thus ending all the speculation on Maurya's shifting to the Centre. However, both the Chief Minister and Mr Maurya were present in the press meet but they did not utter a word. During his interaction which went for more than an hour, Mr Shah gave details about the additional funds given to UP by the Centre after this BJP government came to the state and in the last three years. The Narendra Modi government had given Rs 6.57 lakh crore to the state for different heads which was two-to-three times more than what the previous UPA government gave to the state. "The BJP government in UP will implement 106 central sponsored schemes in the state and for this the Yogi government was doing good work," he said while further claiming that in UP the central subsidy to the state has been doubled in the 14 Finance Commission recommendation while total finances for the state has been hiked by two-and-a-half times. Expressing BJP's commitment to end dynasty, casteism and appeasement policies in the politics in UP, Mr Shah said in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and its partners would get more vote share and seats than 2014. UNI