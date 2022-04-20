Give Same Food To Dons And Petty Criminals In Jails: Adityanath

Lucknow: All convicts in the jails of Uttar Pradesh, whether petty criminals or notorious mafia dons, should get the same food and treatment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told state officials.



The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came at a review meeting of the state's Home, Vigilance and Jails department late last night. There have often been reports and allegations in the past about certain prisoners enjoying privileges in jails including the use of phones etc.

The chief minister said the same food should be given to all convicts -- petty criminals or mafia dons -- lodged in jails and ordered installation of mobile phone jammers, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister warned officials of the jails department against any leniency shown towards notorious criminals and asserted that they should not be allowed to use medical treatment as an excuse. In the meeting, the chief minister stressed on effective checks on corruption in all cells of the police and identification of staff members having links with criminals and anti-social elements, the spokesperson said.