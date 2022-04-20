Give Capital Punishment In Love Jihad Cases: Akhara Parishad

Prayagraj: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government would make a strict law to curb 'love jihad', the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Sunday demanded capital punishment for the offenders in 'love jihad' cases.

Mahant Narendra Giri, head of the apex body of Hindu saints and seers, told reporters that culprits in 'love jihad' cases should be hanged in public places so that it acts as a deterrent.

Referring to Allahabad High Court's remark that "conversion just for the purpose of marriage was unacceptable", Adityanath had on Saturday said that the state was working to bring a strict law against 'love jihad' and warned that those involved in 'forced conversions' would be sent on 'Ram Naam Satya' journey.

The High court had said that conversion for the purpose of marriage was not valid and should be treated as a cognizable offence.

Mahant Giri said: "Time has come to deal with this issue in the strictest possible manner. Jihadis should be given such punishment that people remember it for generations to come. Some Muslim youths wear a 'tilak', tie the holy thread and a 'rudraksha' and get into relationships with Hindu girls. They marry the girls and then force them to convert to Islam. Many girls are killed if they refuse to comply." He said that organised groups were working together in cases of 'love jihad' and Muslim clerics were also a part of this conspiracy. He said that there were reports that there was funding for such cases and it was important to stop the funding. The Mahant appealed to Hindu girls to marry in families of their parents' choice and in case they fall in love, they should inform their parents before they marry.

The Parishad head said that the entire Hindu saint community would support Yogi Adityanath in whatever steps he took to curb the practice. —IANS