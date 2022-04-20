Girls from U'khand are leading in every field; Research, Sports or Entrepreneurship

Girls account for 43% of the total campus placed students from Uttarakhand at Chandigarh University



Haridwar (The Hawk): "Girls are breaking the conventional barrier of society by outperforming boys in every field at Chandigarh University. Be it academics, sports, campus placements, research or entrepreneurship, the girls from Uttarakhand are shining and proving their mettle with their outstanding achievements". This was stated by Dr. R.S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University during the Press Conference at Haridwar. Dr.Bawa further added, "Gone are the days when girls used to study only to bag a degree for improving their matrimonial prospects. Not only the girls are taking-up careers in male dominated areas but are also reaching at the top giving boys a tough competition". This can be ascertained by the fact that out of the total 216 students from Uttarakhand who have bagged campus placements at Chandigarh University in 2020, girls accounts for 43% of the total placed students from the state.

"Simran Hoon a student of Computer Science Eng. from Dehradun managed to grab 2 offers from Capgemini and Maven Wave while another student Isha Gupta also from Dehradun of I.T branch grab 2 offers from Wipro and Accenture", said Dr. Bawa.

While interacting with media, Dr. Bawa said, "In total 6617 students bagged job offers from 691 MNCs during placement season 2020, in which more than 94 girls out of the total 216 students from Uttarakhand bagged a job offer with top companies". Speaking further Dr. Bawa said, "Top-notch companies like Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, TCS have been the regular recruiter of young talent from Chandigarh University and the trend has continued for 2020 passing out batch also as more than 3000 offers has already been made by 325 companies that participated during campus placement despite Covid-19 Pandemic".

While mentioning the accomplishments of the students from Uttarakhand and particularly by the girls in the field of research and entrepreneurship, Dr. Bawa said, "The students and the faculty of the Chandigarh University have filed 900 patents during the last 4 years out of them 21 patents have been filed by students from Uttarakhand which comprise the 8 patents from the girls alone". The university students have filed patent in diversified fields engineering, IT, Sciences, and Health Care. It is important to mention here that Chandigarh university has emerged as the leading University of India by the Office of The Controller General of Patents and trademark for filing the highest number of patent s during 2018-19.

Dr. Bawa said, "Always known for their entrepreneurship skills, the young students from Uttarakhand at Chandigarh University are also contributing big time by establishing their own start-ups at University's Technology Business incubator. Out of the total 108 start-ups at CU-TBI, 9 start-ups have been established by the students from Uttarakhand over the period of three years". Dr. Bawa further added, "Understanding the aspirations of modern-day youth to undergo world-class academic learning Chandigarh University has emerged as the First University of India to have established an academic tie-up with 306 top-ranked universities across the globe which not only provides international academic exposures to the students but also offers new avenues in the field of research, international placements, internships, and learning opportunity from global professionals. Under the International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University, till date more than 1200 university students have been provided an opportunity to undergo Internships, Semester Abroad, part of Joint Research Initiatives at world's top universities by the Department of International Affairs at Chandigarh University.

While referring to the achievements of students from Uttarakhand in sports, Dr. Bawa said, "The students from Uttarakhand are not only performing exceptional in the academics but they are leading in the field of sports also". Dr. Bawa added, "The University athletes from the state of Uttarakhand has bagged a total of 23 medals and in tally, girls' athletes from Uttarakhand contributed by winning a total of 15 medals".

"Chandigarh University has positioned itself amongst India's elite and prestigious higher education institutions as it has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and also bagged Diamond rating by QS I-Gauge rankings in 2020. With this achievement, CU stands amongst the top 24 ranked universities of India which have been awarded A+ grade by NAAC ", Dr. R.S Bawa added.

While launching National Level Entrance cum Scholarship test of Chandigarh University Dr.R.S Bawa said, "With the mission to motivate and reward talent amongst Indian youth, CU has launched CUCET-2021 which offers a golden chance for the student community to earn scholarships worth Rs 33 crores". CUCET-2021 is an online examination which offers flexibility to the students to choose their slot and makes them eligible to grab academic scholarship up to 100% in the course of their choice. Dr.R.S Bawa inaugurated the online portal https://cucet.cuchd.in/ where the students can register for the Entrance Cum Scholarship test .