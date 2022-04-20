Girls, experiment with bridal looks this wedding season

New Delhi: The minimalist look, the royal look and traditional look are in vogue for the bride this wedding season, says an expert.





Richa Singh, CEO at BigStylist.com (an online portal that provides beauty services at home, based on its customer data), lists some of the top bridal looks:





* Getting the minimalistic look right for an Indian bride is quite a challenge. The look is perfect for a bride who wants to look sophisticated and simple. Opting for a lehenga or sari in pastel shades, like baby peach, sky blue, blush and mint makes for a perfect elegant look.





Muted hues, like beige and white complimented with darker borders embellished with a few stones also make for a good choice for this look.





Lightweight stonework jewellery and pearls compliment this look. Fresh and dewy make-up along with a light, complementing blush is perfect to finish the look.





* Brides-to-be looking for the classic royal look are opting for wedding attires in fabrics like zari, velvet, royal raw silk in shades of maroon, fuchsia, emerald green, and royal blue. Old fashioned cholis with semi-precious stone work and a lot of heavy gold or copper jewellery is picked to finish the look.





* If the wedding is in a hilly or cool destination, the bridal lehenga or sari can be in dark shades like oxblood, bottle green and royal blue. Brides are opting for heavier make-up that goes with the attire as it tends to last longer in cooler climates.





On the other hand, a pastel palette is a popular choice for brides looking to get married on the beach. Light dewy fresh make-up to hold in the moist temperature, and diamonds or pearl jewellery can be used to complete the cool chic beach wedding look.





* The look where the bride and the groom synchronise the palette of their attires to complement each other on their big day has become a popular trend. Not only this look can provide a unique theme to the wedding, it also makes the job of choosing the right attires easier for the couple.





* Many brides still prefer traditional ensembles for the wedding, but they are complementing it with a small twist. Punjabi brides for example are going for louder and brighter shades like red, pink, orange and yellow and are teaming it with dull gold or polki jewellery.





For the face, they go for brighter lips and lighter eye make-up to balance the heavy look. Brides from Kerala team their white and gold sari with darker shades of lipsticks like wine, oxblood or even mauve.





--IANS