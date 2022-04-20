    Menu
    Girl thrown off roof for resisting eve-teasing attempt

    April20/ 2022


    A 16-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly pushed off the roof of a building by a man for objecting to his eve-teasing attempts, police said today.

    The alleged incident happened yesterday in the Diviyapur village under the Roza police station area here, they said.
    Police station in-charge Jasvir Singh said the 18-year-old accused and the girl were from the same village and knew each other.
    The accused threw the girl off the roof after she objected his attempts to eve-tease her, Singh said, adding she was injured in the incident.
    She was rushed to a hospital with the help of police and a case has been lodged in this connection, Singh said, adding a hunt was on to nab the accused. —PTI

