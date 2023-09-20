    Menu
    Girl student kidnapped in Patna, Rs 5 L ransom demanded

    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    Patna: A girl student of a college was allegedly kidnapped from her college, sources said here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the kidnapper has demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom.

    The victim, a resident of Phulwarisharif, had left for her college on Tuesday morning but did not return.

    While the family members were searching for her, the girl's father received a phone call demanding Rs 5 lakh for the safe release of the victim.

    The man, who is a garment trader with a shop in Sadar Bazar, immediately informed the Phulwarisharif police station about the incident.

    "We have received a complaint against an unknown person and have put the mobile number of the caller on surveillance. The call was made from an unknown number. We are investigating the incident from all angles, " said Safir Alam, SHO of Phulwarisharif.

    According to police sources, the case appears suspicious and the possibility of the victim eloping with her boyfriend cannot be ruled out. The police team is trying to trace the location on the basis of the signal of the caller's phone.

    —IANS

