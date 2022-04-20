Girl Shot Dead By Her Father

Sambhal: A man killed his daughter, after the latter objected to his drinking alcohol in the Gunnaur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Police said that Nem Singh, a resident of Bandrai village in the area is a habitual drinker and his son and daughter used to object to the same.

On Friday night also, he came to home in an intoxicated state upon which his daughter Nitesh raised an objection. In a fit of rage, Nem Singh shoot her daughter and fled from the spot.

The local people informed about the police about the incident, this morning upon which Nem Singh was taken into custody and interrogated during which he confessed to his crime. The country-made pistol, which was used in the crime, was also recovered. UNI