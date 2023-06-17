Girl sexually assaulted by cousins in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A girl was gang-raped by her two minor cousins at her aunt's house in the Udaipur district in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan police have registered a case at the Ambamata police station in this regard against the two boys.

The incident occurred while the minor girl was staying at her aunt's place while her mother underwent surgery at a city hospital.

As the survivor was bleeding profusely, she was rushed to a children's hospital by her elder sister. During counselling, the girl broke down and told the doctor what had happened.

Station House Officer of police station, Ravindra Charan, said, "The child is a resident of Rajsamand and had come to her aunt's house. Two minor cousins of the victim raped her. We have registered a case in this regard."

Doctors examined the girl and decided to transfer her to Pannadhay Government Hospital due to the severity of her condition.

The doctors there performed surgery and took her into confidence and counselled her.

Then, her elder sister went to the Ambamata police station to file a report against her cousins. The evidence led to an investigation being launched by police.

The victim's mother reportedly had surgery on June 13 at MB Hospital.

Accused will be questioned and transferred to a juvenile detention centre for further legal proceedings, according to police sources.—Inputs from Agencies