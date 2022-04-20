Girl Resists Molestation Bid, Youth Slashes Her Face With Knife

Ballia: A 23-year-old man slashed the face of a 15-year-old girl with a knife when she resisted a molestation attempt by him.

The incident took place on Monday and the accused youth has now been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said on Tuesday that the youth had entered the victim's house on Monday evening and tried to molest her.The girl resisted attempts made by the youth to molest her after which he tied her hands and attacked her face with a knife.

She got several gashes on her face and was rushed to the district hospital from where she has been referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

The ASP said that the victim's father lodged a complaint after which the youth was arrested. —IANS