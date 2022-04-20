Girl Raped, Set Ablaze By Relative

Fatehpur: A man allegedly raped his niece and later set her afire at Husainganj in the Obipur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma here said that the victim was alone at home while her family members were working at the field.

During this time, her uncle Meva Lal entered the house and finding the victim alone, raped her.

When the victim said that she would inform her family members about the crime, the man put kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze. He later fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the Fatehpur hospital from where she has been referred to Kanpur, owing to her critical condition. The victim has suffered 70 per cent burns. UNI