Girl raped, impregnated by man in J-K's Reasi

Jammu: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Monday.

A person of Pouni tehsil lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday alleging that a man repeatedly raped her daughter who is two months pregnant, they said.

Subsequently, a case was lodged and investigation started, the police officials said. Amit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, constituted a special team to crack the case, they said. After strenuous efforts, the team succeeded in arresting the accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, the officials said. The SSP said the case will be investigated thoroughly and a chargesheet against the accused will be produced in the court within a stipulated time. Police are being regularly briefed to remain sensitive towards crime against women, especially minors, he said.—PTI