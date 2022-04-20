Girl Murdered For Resisting Rape In Firozabad

Firozabad: Two perpetrators allegedly murdered a girl in her house in Jasrana area when she resisted rape attempt on Friday.

Police sources here said that in Padam village in Jasrana area whole family of Vinod except her daughter Kajal were out in the farms for work when Ajay and Ajit of same village entered in his house and murdered Kajal when she resisted rape attempt.

When Vinod and other family members returned in evening they found dead body of Kajal and informed police. Family of deceased also accused that Ajay and Ajit had molested Kajal few days back but they did not succed.

Kajal was student of class 11 and she had left the school after their frequent molestation attempts.