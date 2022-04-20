Girl Molested In Rajdhani Express, FIR Registered

Bareilly (The Hawk): In Rajdhani Express going from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, an armyman sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at one o'clock in the night. When the train departed from Lucknow, the control was informed. However, the accused passenger got down in Lucknow itself. The train reached Bareilly on Monday morning. Here the GRP interacted with the victim mother-daughter. The girl's mother filed a complaint. The GRP has registered a case. However, Chhapra GRP will investigate the matter. The incident started from Chhapra.

The family, living in an apartment in Noonmati, Guwahati, was traveling from Dibrugarh-New Delhi (02503) to Delhi on Sunday night. The woman told that she had three seats reserved in coach B-5. In the same coach there was an armyman in the first cabin. Who was doing obscene acts on seeing my ten year old daughter. He committed obscenity several times at quarter past ten. When many passengers in the coach saw them, they reprimanded the accused armyman. On Sunday night, in a moving train, an army man sexually assaulted his daughter. When this complaint was made, the police came to Chhapra station. The armyman apologised. Said the job would go away. It was night. So she hesitated. Action not taken. After leaving Chapra, the armyman again acted after seeing the daughter.

Rail control was informed through TTE at 6 am. Before anything could happen, the train had left Lucknow. The train reached Bareilly at 9:15 am. On the information of control here, SI Tikam Singh, under the leadership of GRP Inspector, talked to the victim's family. The train was searched to search the accused armyman. When the train arrived in Bareilly, the GRP recorded the statement of the woman and her daughter by video recording. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the unknown armyman. A case has been registered in the case under 354 (a) IPC, and EXO Act.

Inspector said

GRP Inspector Vijay Singh Rana says that on Monday morning, information about tampering in Rajdhani Express was received from the control. The train was attended at Bareilly Junction at 9:15 am. On the complaint of the victim's family, a case has been registered against the unknown armyman.