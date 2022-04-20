Girl Killed, Parents Missing As House Gets Buried In Uttarakhand Landslide

Pithoragarh: A 16-year-old girl was killed and her parents are missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their house in Uttarakhand's Madrama village, an official said on Sunday.

"The sudden landslides occurred at 9.30 pm yesterday (Saturday), killing Sunita on the spot. Her father Sher Singh and mother Radha Devi are missing after the incident," Pithoragarh district disaster management officer RS Rana said.

Twenty-four NDRF and SDRF personnel, 17 ITBP and 30 members of the revenue and medical teams have started search and rescue operations in the area, district disaster management office sources said.

Those injured in the landslide are being treated on the spot while one seriously injured patient, Rekha Devi, has been referred to a hospital at the district headquarter, Rana said. According to the sources, six cattle heads and 12 goats belonging to the family also perished in the incident.