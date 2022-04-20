Girl found dead in mysterious circumstances in UP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl, said to be mentally unstable, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house in the Gajraula area of Pilibhit district.



Her family alleged that she was murdered on Tuesday night after a failed rape attempt by a local who entered their house through the roof.

The police said there were no injury marks on the body and the post mortem report on Wednesday also failed to ascertain the cause of death.

The viscera has been preserved for a further test.

The police have detained a 35-year-old suspect, a labourer and resident of the same village, for questioning. No evidence has yet been found against the suspect.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police, Kirit Kumar Rathod, said, "A police team rushed to the village after receiving the information. The girl's kin have named a local whom they had seen with the girl in an objectionable position earlier in the evening. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence. So far, we have not found any evidence against the alleged accused."

No FIR has been registered in the case as yet.

The girl's parents are also labourers and she used to stay alone at home in their absence.

