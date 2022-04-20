Girl attacked by stray dogs in UP district

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was returning home from the market.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place in Kela Nagar under Quarsi police circle on Monday.

The girl, Reshma, can be seen returning home when she is attacked by about four to five dogs. The girl screams when she is attacked and suddenly more dogs appear on the scene to maul her.

Hearing her screams, the local people came out of their houses and managed to chase away the dogs.

The injured girl has been admitted to the Malkhan Singh district hospital.

The local people are blaming the municipal officials for not catching the stray dogs that have been spelling terror in the area.

--IANS