Girl And Father End Life In UP

Sitapur: A teenager battling depression for two years following her mother's death ended her life, prompting even the father to take his life out of sheer hopelessness.

According to reports, Shalu, 18, first committed suicide by hanging herself because she could not come to terms with the death of her mother. Suraj, too followed suit, leaving behind two more daughters.

The incident took place in Nankari village in Khairabad area in Sitapur district on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Piyush Kumar Singh said that Suraj, who worked as a tailor, lived there with his wife and three daughters. His wife had died two years ago and his daughter Shalu could not come to terms with the death of her mother.

"She went into depression and finally ended her life. Seeing this, Suraj also committed suicide by hanging form the same ceiling fan," the police official said.

Both the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. The police had filed a case and further investigations are underway. —IANS