    Girl's Parents Reject 'Beef Dishes' Demand Of Groom's Family, Cancel Marriage

    April20/ 2022


    Rampur (UP): Parents of a bride here cancelled her marriage after rejecting the groom's family's demand that they be served beef at the nikah ceremony.

    The condition put by the groom's family was: either serve our guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

    The bride's parents chose the latter. They also rejected the demand for a car.The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.

    The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the groom's parents and some others. Patwai SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari today said a case has been registered against the groom's relatives and investigation is on.

    --PTI

