Girish Chandra To Be BSP Leader In LS

Lucknow: The ten-member Lok Sabha team of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Uttar Pradesh will be led by Girish Chandra, who won from Nagina (Reserved) Lok Sabha seat, party sources said here on Tuesday.

While Mr Chandra will represent the BSP, Shyam Singh Yadav, who was elected from Jaunpur has been made deputy leader by party president Mayawati.

The announcement followed the meeting of Parliamentary committee of the party held on Monday night in New Delhi which was chaired by Ms Mayawati.

Kunwar Danish Ali, who had joined the BSP from Janata Dal (Secular) just before the elections and won polls from Amroha seat will be the chief whip of the party. Mr Chandra was BSP MLA in 2007-12 and had worked for the party in different capacities in Moradabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Meerut division. The BSP which had drawn a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls in UP, had won ten seats in alliance with SP and RLD after contesting in 38 seats. The SP had won 5 seats while RLD repeated its 2014 feat, by again being unsuccessful. UNI