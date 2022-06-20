Giriraj Singh To Lead The Celebrations Of '8th Int'l Day Of Yoga At Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar June 21

Haridwar (The Hawk): As this year’s International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the Government of India has planned to observe International Day of Yoga (IDY) at 75 national-level iconic locations across the country focusing on “Brand India at Global Stage” while showcasing its iconic places. Accordingly, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh will be leading the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga on 21st of June 2022 at Har Ki Pauri, situated in the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Besides, the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste will be leading the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga at the Golden Pagoda (Namsai) in Arunachal Pradesh while the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be leading the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga at the Residency in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the nation from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka, which will host the main event of mass Yoga demonstration organized under the PM’s leadership to mark the International Day of Yoga.