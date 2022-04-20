Giriraj not among star campaigners for Bengal polls

Patna: BJP's firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has not been included in the list of star campaigners for West Bengal Assembly elections.

When Singh reached Patna late Wednesday and was asked about the development, he refused to comment and quickly exited.



Giriraj Singh is known for his instant reactions and comments and for polarising Hindu voters in every election.

BJP issued a list of 40 star campaigners on Wednesday wherein only two leaders of Bihar were named Shahnawaz Hussain and Manoj Tiwari.

As per the BJP list, the star campaigners are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, actor-turned new BJP man Mithun Chakravorty, Shiv Prakash, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh.

The election for 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases starting from March 27, then April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The result will be announced on May 2, along with the other three states and one UT.

—IANS