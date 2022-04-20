Giri, Rizvi To Re-Visit Ayodhya In Last-Ditch Bid To Resolve Ram Temple Issue

Ayodhya: All-India Akhara Council president Narendra Giri and Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi will once again visit Ayodhya on November 19 in a last-ditch effort to seek an amicable settlement of the Ram temple construction issue.

Both of them are expected to meet Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nritya Gopal Das, Nyas member Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Iqbal Ansari, son of deceased litigant Hashim Ansari, and some other prominent seers and leaders. Previously, the two had held discussions on November 12 in Ayodhya and in Allahabad the following day.

It was reported that the Shia Waqf Board chairman had prepared a draft proposal which while allowing construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, suggests that a mosque could be built elsewhere in a Muslim-populated area outside Ayodhya, shouldn't be named after Babar. UNI