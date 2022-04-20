Gionee Watch GSW4 and 5: Beginners' delight, easy on pocket

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Gionee is still out there and recently launched three affordable smartwatches in India, the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5), Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4), and Gionee Senorita (GSW3).

The Gionee Watch 5 has a rectangular shape, the Gionee Watch 4 has a circular dial, while the Senorita comes in a smaller circular design.

All the three smartwatches have been launched by the company under the Smart 'Life' Watch series.

The Gionee Watch 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 and it is available in four colour options which are Matte Grey, Perfect Black, Rose Pink and Vivid Blue.

The Gionee Watch 4 is available for Rs 4,599, and comes with a premium leather strap.

As of Gionee Senorita, the watch is priced at Rs 3,499, and it is available in two colour options which are the Metallic Golden with black leather strap and Metallic Silver with a white leather strap.

We used the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5) and Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4) for nearly a fortnight and this is what these devices offer.

The Gionee Watch 5 features a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) TFT touch display. It has a plastic case with a tempered glass panel. In terms of dimensions, the smartwatch measures 35x41.5x10mm.

The smartwatch looks decent and the display is quite bright in different light conditions.

There are multiple sports tracking modes such as walking, cycling, running and more. As of connectivity options, Gionee Watch 5 has Bluetooth v4.0 which connects with the G Buddy app.

During the review, we used the smartwatch during the regular workout and it performed decently. The best part is its 160mAh battery and one does not need to worry about charging it regularly as it can remain alive for a week.

The watch is powered by a "Nordic nRF52832" processor and offers 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring.

Also, the Gionee Watch 5 is IP68 water resistance, which is an additional feature. Swimming pools are currently closed due to Covid restrictions and its efficacy is yet to be seen.

On the other hand, the Gionee Watch 4 features a 1.2-inch Always-on display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels.

The 'Always-on' Transflective display allows users to see essential information without raising the hand or tapping on the screen.

Unlike GSW 5, it has an alloy metal body with a stainless steel dial.

The Gionee Watch 4 has Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. It features 24x7 real-time heart rate monitoring, Geomagnetic compass navigation, gravity sensor to monitor activities with better accuracy, work out monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and multi-sports mode tracking.

The battery is larger at 350mAh and offers a 20-day standby. In terms of dimensions, the Gionee Watch 4 measures 55x45x11.7mm.

Conclusion: With these affordable watches, Gionee which is being managed by Jaina Group in India since 2018, has aimed to make a comeback in the India market.

These are value-for-money budget devices for the beginners who wish to wear a smart watch for less.

IANS