Gigi Hadid celebrates birthday with 'quarantine family', sends 'thank you' messages

New Delhi: Fashion model Gigi Hadid who ringed in her 25th birthday recently, took to social media on Saturday to thank her dear ones for all the love they poured in for her special day.

The 'Victoria's Secret' model took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures from the day, April 23, with her followers.

















Taking it to the captions, she wrote: "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"

She also expressed her 'gratitude and luck' for having her "family and friends - near and far - are healthy and safe."

"Although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!" she added.

The model posted around nine pictures on Instagram handle where she is seen in the comfort of her home, wearing a tiara and in all smiles with her closed ones.

















She also shared pictures of the delicious sweets and treats made for her special day, and also a picture where the model is seen caught in a moment before cutting the cake. (ANI)