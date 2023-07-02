GIDA Gears Up To Allocate 253 Industrial Plots To Become Trillion-Dollar Economy Within Next Five Years

Gorakhpur: In an attempt to become a trillion-dollar economy within the next five years, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) accelerated the process of setting up industries.

GIDA will soon initiate the application process for the allocation of 253 industrial plots in different sectors, including the plastic and readymade garments park projects among others, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that by 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a one-trillion-dollar economy.

According to Pawan Agrawal, the Chief Executive Officer of GIDA, the allocation process for the new plots will expedite the development of a plastic park. According to the available data, 92 plots with a total area of 2,18,859 sqm will be allotted in the plastic park in Sector 28.

Pawan Agarwal added, "GIDA is being developed as an excellent industrial area in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. Implementing the investment proposals received at the Global Investors Summit in the ground-breaking ceremony is also progressing rapidly."

The sizes of these plots range from 594 sqm to 20,764 sqm. A total of 42 plots will be available with sizes up to 1,000 sqm, 42 plots with sizes ranging from 1,001 to 4,000 sqm, 5 plots with sizes ranging from 4,001 to 20,000 sqm, and 3 plots with sizes exceeding 20,001 sqm, for which entrepreneurs/investors can submit their applications.

Similarly, a total of 41 new plots will be allocated at the Garment Park in GIDA Sector 26, covering a total area of 28,340 sqm. These plots will have sizes ranging from 510 to 1,000 sqm.

Besides, 120 plots will be allotted for general industries. These plots are located in four sectors, with a total area of 479,053.83 sqm. Entrepreneurs and investors can apply for 26 plots with areas ranging from 600 to 42,284.20 sqm in Sector 13, 18 plots ranging from 759 to 15,500 sqm in Sector 15, 12 plots ranging from 3,996 to 17,514 sqm in Sector 26, and 64 plots, ranging from 541 to 62,952.70 sqm in Sector 27.

Entrepreneurs can apply for plots according to their requirements. There are altogether 35 plots with an area of up to 1,000 sqm, 64 plots ranging between 1,001 to 4,000 sqm, 17 plots ranging from 4,001 to 20,000 sqm, and 4 plots with a size exceeding 20,001 sqm.

It is worth mentioning here that the GIDA, as per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is consistently enriching its land bank to ensure that investors receive land plots according to their requirements. Additionally, the process of allocating land to entrepreneurs and connecting their plots with infrastructure development is also progressing rapidly.

Agrawal also mentioned that GIDA has received a target of Rs 12,500 crore for the ground-breaking ceremony. So far, approximately two-thirds of the target has been achieved. The allocation of new plots will further contribute to GIDA's progress beyond the set goals. Small, medium, and large plots have been developed according to the needs of every investor and entrepreneur.

Notably, GIDA has emerged as the preferred destination for investors over the last six years, similar to Noida due to improved law and order situation as well as industry-friendly and transparent policies of the Yogi government. During the Global Investors Summit held in February, Gorakhpur received investment proposals worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore. —ANI